In 2022, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says that people should not be “despised” by climate change.

In his New Year’s message, Justin Welby emphasized “real reasons to hope” in the fight against climate change.

In his New Year’s message, the Archbishop of Canterbury urged people not to “despair” in 2022 because of climate change.

Following a year in which the UK hosted the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow, the Most Reverend Justin Welby used his BBC Radio 5 message to tell listeners: “It is tempting to despair when it comes to climate change.”

“However, there are legitimate causes for optimism.”

“People from all walks of life are campaigning and working for justice,” he continued.

At the Cop26 summit, significant steps were taken.

Leaders around the world are aware of the issue.”

Mr. Welby signed a joint appeal to world governments, including Pope Francis, to commit to ambitious targets at the climate summit, which took place from October 31 to November 12.

While China and the United States, the world’s two largest CO2 emitters, surprised the world by announcing joint action to combat global warming in a joint declaration, many viewed the overall commitments made at COP26 as “overspun and underwhelming.”

Mr. Welby said in a speech before the summit in Rome that humanity has “declared war” on creation for the past 100 years and must repent by not only building a green economy but also bringing justice to the global south.

“I’m out of time,” he said at the conclusion of his speech.

“There is just enough time for the world to get this right.”

