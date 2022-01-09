In 2022, big adventure vacations will include everything from tectonic plate diving in Iceland to a restored pilgrimage in Bhutan.

From tectonic plate diving in Iceland to a restored pilgrimage in Bhutan, big adventure vacations are on the horizon for 2022.

We’ve got you covered for big trips in 2022, with everything from nighttime 444 tours in Sicily to cycling through Utah and looking for happiness in Japan.

Following a 60-year closure and significant repairs and upgrades by local workers during the pandemic, the 250-mile Trans Bhutan Trail will reopen this spring.

The King of Bhutan will unveil the historic eastern Himalayan pilgrimage trail in March, which dates back more than 500 years and served Buddhist pilgrims on their way to Tibet. It offers access to forests, mountain views, and hundreds of historic sites.

G Adventures offers group treks that open to international visitors in April.

Gadventures.com offers an 11-day Trans Bhutan Trail Camp for £2,349 per person, excluding flights.

The new Aquarius Trail Hut System is set against the otherworldly red-rock formations found in Utah’s national parks.

The 190-mile backcountry adventure can be broken up by staying in one of five new, custom-built huts, each of which sleeps 12 and has e-bike charging stations.

The tree-covered Aquarius plateau and Boulder Mountain, as well as Red Canyon and Bryce Canyon National Parks, are all worth seeing.

Aquariustrail.com offers five nights for (dollar)929 per person (£700) excluding bike rental and flights.

Over the course of a week, you could see the ten Outer Hebrides in an unusual way: by tall ship and swimming.

Participants jump in for island crossings and coastal swims from the historical comfort of a 102ft Brigantine square rigger, covering between two and three miles per day between Barra and Mingulay.

Swimtrek.com has a one-week trip departing on the 7th of August for £1,690pp.

The bright lights of Seoul, Buddhist temples, Seoraksan National Park’s mountains and river trails, volcanic Jeju island’s beaches, and the chance to climb the country’s highest mountain, Hallasan, which rises to 6,388 feet, are all included in a new Adventure Korea itinerary offered by Bamboo Travel.

Bambootravel.co.uk has 14-day vacation packages starting at £3,850 per person, including flights.

During a voyage aboard a 1902 two-masted schooner, the Canary Islands can be stitched together.

No previous sailing experience is required, but guests are encouraged to learn the fundamentals of celestial navigation by night between La Gomera and Tenerife.

Daytime activities include snorkeling, swimming, and hiking in national parks.

Venturesailholidays.com offers a week for £990pp excluding flights.

Wild camping is a popular way to see Scotland’s stunning scenery.

In the Cairngorms, a pack horse-supported trekking trip.

