In 2022, Butlin’s will host Oktoberfest at its various locations.

Oktoberfest will be held at Butlin’s venues in 2022.

It’s part of a brand-new Weekenders lineup.

Butlin’s has launched the Bavarian themed break as a brand-new Big Weekender in 2022, with beer, bratwurst, and brown leather shorts.

Guests will get a taste of the real German Oktoberfest over the course of three nights.

Traditional oompah bands, live music, and singalongs will take place in authentically decorated beer tents.

Butlin’s Oktoberfest weekends in Skegness on October 7-10, 2022, and Minehead on October 14-17, 2022, start at £91 per person.

Accommodation, access to all venues, live music, and more are all included in the price.

In 2022, the Replay Weekender will be added to the lineup, bringing the best of the 1980s, 1990s, and beyond to different stages dedicated to each decade.

Louise Redknapp, Heather Small, Scouting for Girls, Toploader, and many others are among the headliners.

There’s something for everyone, so groups of friends can dance to classics one minute and chart-topping floor fillers the next.

There are four new Replay weekends in total: the 20th and 23rd of May in Minehead, the 24th and 27th of June in Skegness, the 16th and 19th of September in Skegness, and the 14th and 17th of October in Bognor Regis.

Replay breaks start at £65 per person and include lodging as well as access to all live music venues.

The price includes silent discos, pool parties, pub quizzes, comedy shows, Clubbercise, Bingo Bango, and Bandeoke.

Butlin’s is offering big discounts on all 2022 Big Weekenders to help the group plan their next vacation.

There’s also a dining deal of “three nights for the price of two” and low deposits starting at £15 per person.

“We’re delighted to be launching two new Big Weekenders this year,” said Mike Godolphin, Butlin’s entertainment director.

Beer, bratwurst, and now Butlin’s are all part of Oktoberfest.

We can’t wait to welcome guests dressed in dirndls and lederhosen for some Bavarian themed fun in 2022 when the world’s most popular best beer festival comes to our resorts.

“Our Big Weekenders are all about getting together with your friends, letting loose, and having a good time.

Whether you’re interested in Oktoberfest, our new multi-era Replay break, or one of the other 20 weekends available this year, send a message to the group chat and start planning your Butlin’s Big Weekender.”

On the 14th of October, Butlin’s is offering a three-night Oktoberfest weekender for £91pp.

