In 2022, here are 5 podcasts that will make you laugh out loud.

In 2022, there are five podcasts that will make you laugh out loud.

This is a true story: Joanne McNally’s therapist “ghosted” her, ignoring her calls and refusing to answer the clinic’s door.

But McNally and her pal Vogue Williams have co-hosted this hilarious podcast as a result of their ordeal.

Every Friday, the quick-witted duo dish out honesty, belly laughs, and completely unqualified advice on topics ranging from dealing with irate anti-vaxxers to celebrity PDAs and anti-aging “tweakments” they favor, as well as juicy personal details.

Stitcher, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts are all available.

Guests are already lining up to visit comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s magical restaurant and select a dream menu from appetizer to dessert.

Laugh along with Ed Sheeran as he “turns up the weirdness dial to 11,” Dan Akroyd misinterprets the concept, and Claudia Winkleman makes her case for a water ban.

The hosts’ easy banter, lightning-quick wit, and genuine love of food serve to soften the make-believe madness.

In public places, expect to snort loudly.

Apple, Acast, and Spotify all have it.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe started this hilarious podcast while in lockdown, moaning about the pandemic and all the childcare that came with it.

Each episode is jam-packed with fatherhood faux pas, nonstop satire, and poignant reflections, resulting in two million monthly downloads.

Louis Theroux, Harry Hill, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the frazzled celebrity parents who make appearances.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts are all available.

Joan Damry and Jericha Domain (comedians Julia Davis and Vicki Pepperdine), who “have between them worked in the fields of life coaching, female sexual health, psycho-genital counselling, and sports journalism” – and they are the world’s worst agony aunts – host this darkly funny satirical podcast.

No problem is too absurd for the pair, who are judgmental, cruel, and sexist.

Each episode is improvised, and you can hear Davis and Pepperdine stifling genuine laughter on occasion.

It’s available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Acast.

Lou Sanders, a comedian, had no idea when she started this podcast in early 2020 how controversial (and illegal) hugging would become.

Sanders’ questions, however, remain cuddle-oriented, with the goal of “raising your.

