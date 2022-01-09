In 2022, Iran will face a slew of challenges.

In the year 2022, Iran will face a slew of challenges.

The new Iranian government faces numerous challenges at home and abroad as the new year begins.

TEHRAN (Iran) –

The year 2022 will bring many challenges and opportunities for Iran’s new government, including the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna, efforts to avoid an escalation of tensions with the West over Tehran’s nuclear program, and the end of the protracted war in Yemen, among other diplomatic efforts.

The year will also put President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration to the test on the domestic front, with the goal of containing the omicron variant of coronavirus, lowering inflation, restoring foreign exchange market stability, and easing the impact of US sanctions, as he has promised.

The greatest challenge, however, is thousands of kilometers away, in Vienna, where Tehran and world powers have been holding marathon talks since April last year, with breaks in between, to end the standoff over Iran’s nuclear program.

The success or failure of the Raisi administration will be determined in large part by the outcome of the talks, which will take place at a time when sanctions are wreaking havoc on millions of people.

With the eighth round currently underway in Vienna, Ali Ahmadi, a strategic affairs analyst with a focus on US-Iran relations, said both sides have “complex leverage,” as attention gradually shifts to Iran’s key demands of sanctions removal, verification, and guarantees.

“The talks have focused a lot on lifting sanctions, but there are still technical issues to resolve,” Ahmadi told Anadolu Agency.

“The US wants some of Iran’s nuclear progress since Trump walked away from the deal reversed.”

This is not addressed in the JCPOA, like the non-nuclear sanctions imposed during the maximum pressure campaign, so it will be a point of contention.”

Since April, Iran and six other countries have been in talks to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was terminated three years ago by former US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s economy has been severely hampered by the Trump administration’s reimposition of sanctions, which have resulted in a significant reduction in oil exports.

On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters that “progress” had been made on Tehran’s demands, as well as other nuclear issues, praising the “realism” demonstrated by the Western parties to the 2015 agreement.

Iran is taking the lead.

