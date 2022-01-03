In 2022, look out for these 20 Pennsylvanians.

Don’t you know that looking back is only for amateurs?

So, as another journey around the sun came to a close, INFOSURHOY looked ahead to come up with this initial list of Pennsylvanians who we believe have a good chance of affecting, interesting, or entertaining us in the coming year.

Some are already well-known, while others are poised to become household names in the near future.

However, the Venn diagram of life suggests that they all have the potential to pique your interest or matter to your lives in some way, and they all have a legitimate connection to William Penn’s experiment.

Like Dr.

Oz is a country in Australia.

Only time will tell how well our list, which is presented in no particular order, holds up.

But, as we did last year, we can say that it was culled from discussions with some of the state’s brightest minds.

Were we able to get everyone? Not a chance.

However, we believe that in the coming year, all of these people will have an impact on your life in some way.

A Pennsylvania primer for the year 2022:

Chairman Mark Nordenberg speaks at the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission meeting at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, Dec. 14.

16th of 2021

(Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Nordenberg, who served as Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh — dubbed “Nordy’s Place” — from 1996 to 2014, may not command our attention for the entire year, but his work as chair of Pennsylvania’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission over the next few weeks could have a lasting impact on state politics.

Nordenberg, a Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointee, has chosen to participate actively in the commission tasked with drawing up post-2020 Census districts for the 203 state House seats and 50 state Senate seats.

And, as the fifth and deciding vote on the panel, his decisions will have a huge impact if the Republican and Democratic caucus leaders can’t agree.

The majority House Republican caucus is already questioning Nordenberg’s decisions after seeing the first drafts of state House maps released in December.

