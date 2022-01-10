In 2022, new hotels will open in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the United States, and other countries.

In 2022, new hotels will open in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the United States, and elsewhere.

There are accommodations to suit most travel styles, ranging from an Airstream camp in Utah to a restored inn on Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

In some of North America’s most impressive locations, AutoCamp combines the retro appeal of vintage Airstream caravans with all the frills.

It will open a camp with custom-built caravans, tents, cabins, and suites in the heart of Utah’s breathtaking Zion National Park this year.

Autocamp.com has rooms starting at (dollar)129 (£100) for two people.

Soho House will add another hotel to its growing list of lodging options later this year.

The 34-room Little House West Hollywood will open near its WeHo members’ club on Sunset Boulevard in the former Palihouse building on Holloway Drive.

Sohohouse.com, rates TBC

Todos Santos, a small “pueblo” surf town north of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California Sur peninsula, is a picture of cobblestone streets, boutiques, and unspoiled beaches.

It’s the ideal location for Habitas, a disruptor hotel group with innovative 3D printed hotel rooms.

TBD, ourhabitas.com

Sumba, known for its surf, has earned a reputation as a more laid-back alternative to Bali, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.

Cap Karoso’s rustic, laid-back vibe will only add to its get-away-from-it-all allure when it opens in September.

An organic garden will provide ingredients for its restaurant, which will be surrounded by a chic cluster of 47 rooms and 20 beachside villas.

Capkaroso.com has doubles starting at $300 (£225).

The restoration of Ibiza’s historic Gran Hotel Montesol is Experimental Group’s most recent project.

Sabbaba Montesol, a rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar, is located in a 1930s building in the narrow streets of Ibiza Town.

In the Spring, it will reopen.

Granhotelmontesolibiza.com, bandB from €200.

Wine lovers should book a room at the Palácio Ludovice, Lisbon’s newest hotel, which will open its doors later this year in Chiado, one of the city’s most atmospheric neighborhoods.

Traditional Portuguese style is combined with more modern accents in the guestrooms.

There will also be a Caudalie spa and a restaurant serving locally sourced ingredients, as well as a barrel-vaulted cellar bar where guests can learn about Portugal’s liquid assets.

Palacioludovice.com, BandB from €200.

The Greek islands, however, attract the majority of visitors.

