In 2022, one of the region’s first babies is born to Harrisburg parents.

In 2022, Harrisburg parents will welcome one of the region’s first babies.

Neiriel Santana Cedeno, a healthy boy, is one of the first babies born in central Pennsylvania this year, according to authorities.

At 12:01 a.m., he was born at UPMC Harrisburg.

In the month of January,

1, according to the hospital.

He has an older sister and is the son of Nelki Santana and Romeirys Cedeno, both of Harrisburg.

“Overjoyed” describes all three of them.

tipped the scales at eight pounds.

According to the hospital, the baby weighs 6 oz. and measures 21 inches long.

1st, 2022

He’s pictured here with his mother, Nelki Santana. (Photo courtesy of UPMC Harrisburg)