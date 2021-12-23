Parkdean Resorts will offer thousands of £69 summer vacations in 2022.

Parkdean Resorts will be offering thousands of £69 summer vacations in 2022.

The holiday park operator is offering 7,000 discounted breaks for just £69 on its website from Boxing Day to January 4th.

Thanks to the UK’s largest holiday park operator releasing a selection of supersaver Christmas deals, tens of thousands of breaks will be available for under £70.

Parkdean Resorts was formed in November 2015 when Parkdean Holidays and Park Resorts merged.

It now has 67 holiday parks in England, Scotland, and Wales, which it owns and operates.

“People often start planning their next vacation between Christmas and New Year, and we’re expecting massive demand for our parks,” said Catherine Lynn, Parkdean Resorts’ chief customer officer.

“International travel will pick up as long as there aren’t any new restrictions, but people have rediscovered the Great British Holiday.”

“As a result, the staycation market will continue to grow as families take advantage of the beautiful locations right outside their front door without having to worry about delayed flights, PCR tests, or quarantine.”

The Parkdean Resorts website will have more information starting on December 23.

