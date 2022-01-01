In 2022, rainy polar plunge swimmers will ring in the new year.

At noon on January 1, 2022, several dozen swimmers and spectators gathered at Wind in the Willows’ pond near Grantville, Pa. for the 29th Annual Polar Bear Club Plunge.

DDS of Lebanon Valley, Inc., ddslebanon.org, is the beneficiary of the event, which aims to raise (dollar)25,000 this year.

There was no cost to participate, but those who did collect pledges from friends, family, and coworkers.

DJ Derek, a hot chocolate food truck, and Polar Plunge sweatshirts for sale were among the attractions at the pre-plunge party.

Sponsors include First Citizens Community Bank, Diehm andamp; Sons, Fulton Financial Advisors, Kountry Kraft Kitchens, Blue Flame Welding, Tuscarora Wayne Insurance, Balsbaugh Insurance Agency, Fredericksburg Eagle Hotel, Keller Brothers Ford, Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats, SW Fuhrman VFW (hashtag)23 of Lebanon, Navy Club Ship (hashtag)91, VFW Post (hashtag)6076 of Myerstown, VFW