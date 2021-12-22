In 2022, the DVLA will implement new Highway Code driving regulations.

It’s a good idea to brush up on all of the changes before the new year, as some of them can result in a £200 fine and six points on your license.

As the Highway Code is updated in 2022, drivers will be subjected to a slew of new regulations from the DVLA.

Following COP26, new rules will take effect in the new year with the goal of making roads safer for all while reducing driving’s carbon footprint.

Some of the new DVLA regulations will make it illegal to talk on a phone while driving, while others will protect vulnerable people in the UK.

Auto Trader has compiled a list of significant changes to driving and car regulations in the UK for 2022.

Texting or talking on the phone while driving is currently prohibited, but in 2022, the law will be tightened even more.

Even if you’re stopped at a red light, it will now be illegal to play games on your phone, take photos and videos, or change your playlist.

You may receive six points on your license and a £200 fine if you violate the rules.

If your phone is hands-free, you can use it to get directions.

From April 1, 2022, these new rules will apply to businesses rather than individuals, restricting the legal use of red diesel and rebated biofuels.

Off-road machinery such as bulldozers and cranes primarily use red diesel.

The restrictions are intended to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly fuels in the fight to meet the UK’s 2050 climate goals.

Rule H1, Rule H2, and Rule H3 will take effect on January 29, 2022.

The rules assign a risk rating to road users based on their likelihood of being involved in a collision.

Cyclists, motorcyclists, and horse riders are the most likely to be injured, followed by pedestrians, especially children and vulnerable people.

Large goods and passenger vehicle drivers, according to Rule H1, have the greatest responsibility for road safety, followed by vansminibuses, carstaxis, and motorcycles.

It is also the responsibility of cyclists, horse riders, and horse-drawn vehicles to reduce pedestrian danger.

At intersections, zebra, light-controlled, and parallel crossings, drivers must yield to pedestrians according to Rule H2.

When turning into or out of a junction, or changing directions or lanes, drivers must give cyclists priority.

