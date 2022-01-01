In 2022, the health outcomes will be determined by how long the Covid pandemic lasts.

The health outcomes in 2022 will be determined by how long the Covid pandemic lasts.

Many places have already put non-urgent treatment on hold as NHS hospital admissions have risen again in the wake of the new Omicron variant.

Covid-19 will determine what happens in health in 2022.

Specifically, how quickly we feel the aftershock of Omicron’s arrival, if at all.

And when someone like Professor Chris Whitty says it’s hard to predict what will happen in the coming weeks, you know we’re in trouble.

Non-urgent treatment has already been put on hold in many places as hospital admissions rise again in the face of the new variant, and the longer this continues, the greater the knock-on effect on the NHS will be. However, it won’t be long before we learn how big the hit from Omicron is.

Experts believe that the faster the number of cases rises, the faster they fall, implying that we may be past the worst by spring.

Even the best scientific minds are hesitant to make firm predictions about where the NHS will end up in the next four weeks due to the wide range of possibilities.

Given the incredibly low vaccination uptake rates across the continent, the fact that a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant emerged from Africa is hardly surprising.

According to Our World in Data, 75% of people in high-income countries have had at least one dose, compared to 46% in lower-middle-income countries and only 7% in low-income countries.

Gordon Brown continues to hammer home the need for western countries to do more to improve Covid vaccine supply to Africa, warning that failure to do so could result in another Omicron outbreak in the next 12 months, causing even more disruption.

For the rest of 2022, one certainty is that waiting lists will continue to grow at a rate of around 100,000 people per month, passing 6 million next month and 7 million by the end of the year at current rates.

NHS workers are desperately hoping that Health Secretary Sajid Javid follows through on his promise to publish a long-term workforce strategy and a concrete plan to fill the 100,000-plus vacancies in the health service across the UK. The government can promise all the money and build all the new hospitals it wants, but without the people to deliver it, it will fail miserably.

