In 2022, these are the words that people want to be “banned”: list

In 2022, people want the following words to be ‘banned’: list

“Wait, what?” you might ask.

Lake Superior State University recently released its annual Banished Words List, which ranks the most misused, overused, and useless words that people want to see banned from dictionaries by 2022.

According to WXYZ-TV News, the Michigan college compiles this list based on nominations received from all over the country, including Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada.

The worst were then determined by a panel of judges from the school.

So, in 2022, what was the most popular phrase that people wanted to get rid of? It was the aforementioned “wait, what?”

“Many nominators and the contest judges from the LSSU English Department believe that these two four-letter words should not be used together under any circumstances because the two-part halting interrogative is disingenuous, divergent, deflective, and other damning words that begin with the letter d,” according to the list on the university’s website.

“No worries” (“…this phrase incorrectly substitutes for ‘You’re welcome’ when someone says ‘Thank you.'”); “circle back” (“[treats]colloquy like an ice skating rink….It’s a conversation, not the Winter Olympics”); and “you’re on mute” (whose “overuse and uselessness” stems from “incompetence”).

The Banished Words Lists were created by LSSU as a way to promote healthy language use by reducing the use of expressions that were deemed unhealthy.

It has done so since 1976, though some of the more vexing nominations continue to this day.

“The majority of people converse informally.

Peter Szatmary, the school’s Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, explains that most people shouldn’t make mistakes in informal conversation.

“Nominators from all over the country made that distinction, and our judges agreed.”

“OK, Boomer,” “crusty,” and “covfefe” were among the words and phrases included on previous lists.