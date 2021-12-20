In 2022,’stimulus’ payments worth between (dollar)1,502 and (dollar)5,980 will be distributed – here’s how to get your hands on the money.

In 2022,’stimulus’ payments worth between (dollar)1,502 and (dollar)5,980 will be issued – here’s how to get your hands on the money.

In the coming year, some low-wage workers may be eligible for tax credits worth up to (dollar)6,000.

The Earned Income Tax Credit, a federal benefit that is available to low-income workers based on their family size, works as a work incentive by paying benefits as a percentage of one’s income up to a limit.

The EITC is a low-income tax credit that primarily benefits families with children.

Someone with two children, for example, can receive a credit of up to 40% of their earnings, up to (dollar)5,980, until they earn (dollar)42,000 or more.

Low-wage, childless workers can receive up to (dollar)543, but that amount has been increased to (dollar)1,502 thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The tax credit is fully refundable, which means that taxpayers who owe no income tax or who pay a small portion of their EITC owed can get the rest of their credit in cash.

The EITC will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary, and it’s important to look back at how it came into being.

The tax credit was first introduced in 1975 as a one-time benefit as part of a tax cut package aimed at stimulating the economy.

It was extended several times before becoming permanent in 1978.

Its benefits have grown over time, just as the income cap and other financial incentives have helped countless low-income earners get by.

There is renewed interest in extending the credit’s benefits or creating a new credit entirely, but it is proving difficult to pass through Congress.

People are still pushing for more tax credits to ensure that everyone can make ends meet, even though the Build Back Better proposal is all but dead in Congress.

