In 40 days, Canada records more omicron than all coronavirus cases in 2020.

Over 770,000 omicron cases were recorded in the last 40 days, compared to over 580,000 cases in the entire year of 2020.

More cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been reported in Canada in the first 40 days of the outbreak than in the first year of the pandemic.

The omicron variant was discovered in Canada for the first time in November of this year.

29, is rapidly spreading across the country.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 777,609 cases of the omicron were reported in the first 40 days.

According to the CDC, 581,395 cases of the virus have been reported as of December 31, 2020, nearly a year ago.

COVID-19 cases, which totaled over 2.26 million in January, are also a concern.

3 in Canada, with an increase of 327,039 in just one week, reached nearly 2.6 million.

Aside from that, the death toll between Jan. and Feb.

The number of people in grades 3 through 10 increased by 479, from 30,384 to 30,863.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday in a video conference with Canada’s premiers that the country has enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to give everyone a booster and a fourth dose.

He also stated that in January, 140 million rapid test kits will be distributed to provinces and territories.

In Canada, more than 29.5 million people have received two doses of the vaccine.

The third dose of the vaccine has been administered to over 10.3 million people so far.