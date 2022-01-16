In a £10 million sex abuse court battle, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts vows to ‘destroy’ him and leave him ‘broke.’

In a £10 million sex abuse court battle, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts vows to “destroy” him and “break” him.

According to a source, Prince Andrew’s rape accuser has vowed to “destroy” him and leave him broke.

The Duke of York, who has since lost his royal and military titles, is fighting a sex abuse case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which a New York judge has decided will proceed.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17, a claim Andrew, 61, has always denied.

Virginia’s legal team is now claiming that she is determined to “ruin” him because of his “arrogant” behavior, according to a source close to Virginia’s legal team.

“No one can believe how badly Andrew and his legal team have screwed up,” they said in an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

His arrogance is what has brought him down.

“Virginia believes Andrew should go to prison for what he’s done, but leaving him broke and destitute may be enough in the end.”

He has already been slain.

“It’s now a question of how much money he offers [in a settlement]and how broke we leave him.”

According to documents filed with the New York court, Andrew’s team will claim that she recruited girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and “suffers from false memories.”

Ms. Giuffre’s claims, according to Andrew, are “an attempt to deflect from her own participation in Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, including by recruiting young women (including at least one 14-year-old girl) to become sexual partners for Epstein.”

As part of his defense, his attorneys want to question Ms Giuffre’s husband and psychologist.

They’ve asked to speak with Dr. Judith Lightfoot about Ms Giuffre’s claims that her ordeal caused her “severe emotional distress and psychological harm.”

His lawyers also want to look at Dr Lightfoot’s medical notes from her sessions with Ms Giuffre, who is now 38, according to court documents.

“Contends that (Ms Giuffre) may suffer from false memories, as evidenced by the fact that her claims regarding her time with Epstein and the circumstances under which (Andrew) allegedly assaulted her have repeatedly changed over the years,” his legal team writes.

The duke’s lawyers also want to question her husband Robert Giuffre under oath about her “alleged childhood trauma and abuse,” as well as any communication they’ve had about the civil case she’s filed against him.

Following a meeting with Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, the Queen decided to deprive Andrew of his HRH title on Wednesday.

After New York judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Andrew must face a civil trial over allegations he sexually abused…

