In a 2016 robbery-homicide conviction, DNA and police coercion were not issues, the court found.

After the Pa. Supreme Court upheld a Harrisburg man’s conviction for murdering 31-year-old Steve Esworthy in 2016.

In a decision issued on Wednesday, Superior Court dismissed his most recent appeal.

On the morning of June 19, 2016, Esworthy, 31, was walking home from his brother’s wedding reception when he was attacked by Shamir Hunter, then 20 years old.

Just hours before, Esworthy had been his brother’s best man.

Hunter struck Esworthy in the back of the head with a 2-by-2-inch thick, 3-foot long stake in the 1200 block of Green Street, then walked away with (dollar)20 in his pockets.

The hit was hard enough to separate Esworthy’s skull from his neck, according to a forensic pathologist who testified at Hunter’s trial.

Hunter, 24, argued in a case before two courts that the jury’s verdicts were “so contrary to the weight of the evidence that it shocks one’s sense of justice.”

The Superior Court disagreed, issuing an opinion that affirmed the trial court’s denial of the appeal in Dauphin County.

Hunter’s campaign was based on claims of faulty evidence, including what he described as a police-coerced confession.

He claimed that some evidence was given more credence than it deserved.

When surveillance footage showed Hunter attempting to break into cars nearby, police narrowed in on him.

According to the trial court’s decision, a witness who was walking his dog in the area at the time of the assault saw Hunter and provided police with detailed physical and clothing descriptions, which he later confirmed through a photo lineup.

The DNA from the murder weapon was collected, but a forensic expert could only say it was a “partial match” to Hunter, which he felt should have lowered its credibility.

The expert testified at trial that the match was close enough that the chances of the DNA belonging to someone else were one in a billion or more.

Hunter claimed that he had smoked K2, synthetic marijuana, the morning before his police interview, and that this was the reason he confessed.

He claimed that the detectives yelled at him and forced him to make a statement.

The courts discovered that not only did…

