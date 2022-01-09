In a 24-hour period, cousins visit every Dishoom restaurant in the UK ‘for a laugh.’

Cousins visit every Dishoom restaurant in the UK for a laugh in less than 24 hours.

‘We needed our wives in Manchester, so we called them and they came.’

In less than 24 hours, a pair of die-hard curry fans managed to visit all eight Dishoom locations, crisscrossing England and Scotland in their quest to eat at each one.

Pratik Master and Kashyap Pal, cousins, started their journey on the last day of 2021 and finished it on the first day of this year.

Mr Pal, who moved to Crewe from Mumbai in 2010, got up at 4 a.m., picked up Mr Master near Leicester, and found a parking space in King’s Cross, London, in time for an early breakfast.

Mr Master, who owns Wigston Deli in Leicestershire, told i, “We went for lunch together recently and started talking about doing it – we’re both really into our food and we’ve always had ambitions to do some sort of tour.”

“Because we both prefer eating to drinking, we figured we’d give it a shot on New Year’s Eve.”

“We went for it when we planned our route on Google Maps and realized the trip was feasible – Kashyup picked me up from a service station just off the M1.”

Just after 7.30 a.m., the cousins started with a parsi omelette and two cups of chai in King’s Cross.

Then they went to the other four Dishooms in London, where they had more tea, a portion of chilli cheese toast, and several maska buns – buttered bread rolls popular in Mumbai’s Irani cafes.

Mr Master and Mr Pal arrived in Birmingham by lunchtime, where they ate paneer rolls, poppadoms, and drank lemon soda.

They met their wives in Manchester afterward because they were “getting full,” they admitted.

“We needed our wives by Manchester,” Mr Master continued, “so we called them and they came to meet us.”

“This meant we could place more orders.”

Biryani, black dal, keema pao, and rotis were on the menu.

We left shortly before 6 p.m. to travel to Edinburgh.

“Our wives have returned home.”

The diners had another serving of dal, some chaat, a prawn koliwada, and a couple of hot toddies at a late dinner in the Scottish capital.

“We got back around 4 a.m.,” Mr Master explained.

“On the way back, we were quite tired.

We may take public transportation the next time.”

Cousins visit every Dishoom restaurant in the UK in 24 hours ‘for a laugh’