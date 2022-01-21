In a 2,500-year-old grave in China, archaeologists unearth ultra-rare leather armor.

It’s only the second find of its kind that has been discovered.

According to reports, archaeologists believe that the armor discovered in a 2,500-year-old Chinese burial site is an early example of bionics.

According to a Live Science report, a man in northwest China was buried with armor made up of over 5,000 leather scales around 2,500 years ago.

According to a new study, the military garment was so intricately crafted that its design resembles the overlapping scales of a fish.

The fish-like design of the armor is an early example of “bionics,” which is defined as “when humans take inspiration for human technology from nature,” according to The US Sun.

According to Live Science, the garment was discovered at Yanghai Cemetery, an archaeological site near Turfan on the Taklamakan Desert’s edge.

According to NewsConcerns, the armor resembles an “apron-like waistcoat” that can be put on quickly without the help of another person.

According to NewsConcerns, the study’s lead researcher Patrick Wertmann, a researcher at the University of Zurich’s Institute of Asian and Oriental Studies, “It is a light, highly efficient one-size-fits-all defensive garment for soldiers of a mass army.”

The design of this type of armor is “unique for its time and place,” according to ZME Science, and it is thought to have originated in the Middle East and was likely imported from there.

The armor would have protected him from blows, stabs, and arrows.

The armor “originated in the Neo-Assyrian Empire – part of the modern-day Middle East – between the 6th and 8th century BC,” according to the Daily Mail, before being brought to China.

According to ZME Science, the burial also included the remains of a man who would have been around 30 years old at the time of his death — most likely the warrior who wore the armor — as well as “pottery fragments, two horse-cheek pieces made from horn and wood, and a sheep skull.”

While the only other well-preserved leather scale armor with a known provenance was discovered in King Tutankhamun’s 14th-century Egyptian tomb,

