In a -35F blizzard, a baby and a teen were among four people who ‘froze to death’ while attempting to cross the Canadian border into the United States.

In a blizzard of -35 degrees Fahrenheit, a baby and a teen were among four people who ‘froze to death’ while attempting to cross the border into the United States.

In a 35-degree blizzard, a baby and a teen were among four people who reportedly died while attempting to cross the border from Canada into the United States.

On Wednesday morning, Canadian officials discovered the bodies of a man, woman, teenage boy, and infant near the town of Emerson.

The victims died as a result of exposure to the freezing weather while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada, according to police.

The incident was described as an “absolute and heartbreaking tragedy” by Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“We’re very concerned that this attempted crossing was facilitated in some way and that these individuals, including an infant, were left alone in the middle of a blizzard when the temperature hovered around –35 [with the wind chill],” MacLatchy said.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.