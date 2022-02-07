In a 60-mile march from Edinburgh to Glasgow, protesters demand an end to gambling ads in football.

More than 40 gambling victims, including recovering addicts and their families, will march from the capital to Hampden Park.

Campaigners will walk between Scotland’s two largest cities to demand an end to all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, a move that could affect both Rangers and Celtic.

The 60-mile march will take place between Edinburgh and Glasgow and will end at the national stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow, with more than 40 people affected by gambling, including recovering addicts and their families.

The Big Step, an organization founded by a former gambling addict who now wants to see the industry’s involvement with football in the UK ended, is hosting the event.

Celtic’s current shirt sponsor is Dafabet, an online betting site, while Rangers’ shirts feature the logo of 32Red, an online casino.

When the marchers arrive in Glasgow on February 13, they will pay a visit to both clubs before concluding their journey at Hampden Stadium.

Campaigners will also visit a number of other clubs, meet their representatives, and meet with some elected politicians during the walk, which begins on February 11.

Starting in Edinburgh, marchers will pay visits to Hibernian FC and Hearts, before moving on to Livingston, Motherwell, and Hamilton Academical.

One of the participants, Kelly Field, said her addiction to online gambling was “fueled by a relentless barrage of advertising.”

“At my worst, I wasn’t eating or drinking properly – I felt suicidal at times and gambled in secret in the bathroom,” she said.

“Advertising and sponsorship, in football and elsewhere, makes people think that gambling is completely normal and safe, when the reality is very different,” she said, explaining why she was marching for the first time.

“Gambling is a killer, and football must stop encouraging it.”

When they couldn’t see any other way out, I know of people who took their own lives.”

The Big Step’s latest event “comes as we stand at a crucial moment,” according to James Grimes, who founded the organization after a 12-year addiction to gambling.

The UK government is reviewing the Gambling Act of 2005, and there are rumors that betting companies may be banned as a result.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.