In a Bangladeshi Rohingya camp, a fire guts the COVID-19 isolation center.

All 12 patients at the center appear to have been safely transferred to another location.

Bangladesh’s capital is Dhaka.

According to official sources, a dedicated COVID-19 isolation center at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh was gutted in a fire Sunday night, but the patients were apparently unharmed.

“The fire started around 7 p.m. local time [1300 GMT], and we put it out after two hours of frantic efforts with Rohingya refugees and locals,” a Ukhiya Fire and Civil Defense officer in Cox’s Bazar told Anadolu Agency.

Despite the center’s 70 isolation beds, all 12 Rohingya were reportedly safely relocated.

“We are predicting that the fire may have originated from an electric short circuit,” he said, adding that the incident would be investigated by the fire service based on eyewitness and evidence so far.

Last March, a major fire at the world’s largest refugee camp killed at least 15 people and destroyed more than 10,000 shanties, including a Turkish field hospital.

Since late 2017, the camps have housed over a million Rohingya Muslims fleeing a systematic persecution campaign in Myanmar.