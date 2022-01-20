In a ‘beyond spectacular’ sight, a JetBlue pilot spots a UFO ‘transforming’ in mid-air 37,000 feet over Texas.

A JETBLUE pilot claims to have seen a UFO “transforming” 37,000 feet in the air over Texas.

A white dot hovers in the distance in footage that appears to have been shot from inside a cockpit.

According to The Daily Star, the video was posted to Reddit by a user who claimed his pilot friend had filmed the encounter last week.

A white spot can be seen disappearing before reappearing and “melting” in it.

At the time the video was taken, “nothing showing on radar for Air Traffic Control and nothing showing on the Traffic Collision Avoidance System,” according to the pilot.

“Over Texas, 4:20 p.m. EST, ground speed 500, 37,000 feet,” he added.

“It appeared for about five minutes, then vanished and reappeared.”

It appeared as if two boxes had collided.

“The actual sighting was far more spectacular than this video depicts.

“We were taken aback.”

JetBlue has been approached for comment by the Sun.

The video has been compared to a Lt. in the US Navy.

A sphere encasing a cube was described by Ryan Graves in his UFO sighting.

Joe Biden has signed legislation creating a new UFO office to investigate unusual encounters with the mysterious craft.

The new X-Files-style unit will conduct on-the-ground UFO investigations, probing any “threat” posed by the craft and supervising any attempts to “capture” them.

The Sun reported in December of last year that video taken from an airliner cockpit appeared to show a fleet of 12 UFOs flying in formation.

The pilot who captured the footage can be heard expressing his surprise at the strange lights that appeared and then vanished in the clouds above the Pacific Ocean.

UFOs have gone from being dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory to a serious national security debate in Washington.

In recent years, US intelligence officials and military personnel have all spoken out about the strange phenomenon.

A Pentagon report released earlier this year revealed that 144 military sightings since 2004 have remained unexplained.