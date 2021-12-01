In a bizarre optical illusion, a ‘floating’ castle has been spotted off the coast of France.

Due to the illusion, the abbey of Mont Saint Michel in Normandy appeared to be perched atop a cloud.

Photographer Vincent Favre, 42, captured the images as the sun set over the low tide.

“It was a bit of luck that brought me here,” Vincent, who lives in Drôme, France, said.

“A lovely downpour had fallen at the end of the afternoon, and the coolness of the evening created a lovely surface mist and this magnificent atmosphere.”

“I adore the fact that there is a Castle in the Sky in [Japanese director] Hayao Miyazaki’s universe.

“The lights of Mont-Saint-Michel shine brightly in the twilight, highlighting this structure.”

“There’s also this mystical dimension of ascension, of elevation.”

It’s very spiritual; I’m not a big believer in gods, but nature occasionally sends us powerful messages.”

Mont Saint Michel, which dates from the sixth century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When the tides change, you can only get there on foot, and it turns into an island during low tide.

There’s also St Michael’s Mount in the United Kingdom, which is only accessible during low tide.

St Michael’s Mount was looking for a new gardener in 2019 to look after the island’s plants, which would come with living on the Cornish island.

The castle was also looking for a live-in staff member with 360-degree sea views earlier this year.

The castle is also thought to be the inspiration for Rapunzel’s birthplace in the Disney film Tangled.

Other strange optical illusions, such as a floating ship in the United Kingdom, can be found here.

