In a bizarre optical illusion, a ‘floating’ castle has been spotted off the French coast.

In a bizarre optical illusion, a ‘floating’ castle was spotted off the coast of France.

Due to the illusion, the abbey of Mont Saint Michel in Normandy appeared to be perched atop a cloud.

Photographer Vincent Favre, 42, captured the images as the sun set over the low tide.

“It was a bit of luck that led me to this,” Vincent, who lives in Drôme, France, said.

“A lovely downpour had fallen at the end of the afternoon, and combined with the coolness of the evening, it created a lovely surface mist and this magnificent atmosphere.”

“I adore that there is a Castle in the Sky, as in [Japanese director] Hayao Miyazaki’s universe.

“At twilight, the lights of Mont-Saint-Michel shine brightly on this structure.

“Then there’s this mystical aspect of ascension, of elevation.

It’s very spiritual; I’m not a big believer in gods, but nature occasionally sends us powerful messages.”

The sixth-century Mont Saint Michel is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When the tides change, you can only get there on foot, as it transforms into an island at low tide.

There’s also St Michael’s Mount in the United Kingdom, which is only accessible during low tide.

In 2019, St Michael’s Mount was looking for a new gardener to look after the island’s plants – something that comes with living on a Cornish island.

The castle was also looking for a live-in staff member with 360-degree views of the sea earlier this year.

The castle is also thought to have inspired the castle where Rapunzel was born in the Disney film Tangled.

Other strange optical illusions, including a floating ship in the United Kingdom, can be found here.