In a bizarre row with brother Charles, Queen Elizabeth II ordered ‘petulant’ Prince Andrew to back down over the royal TOILET.

The ‘petulant’ Duke of York, who was 39 at the time, refused to take his toiletries out of a bathroom reserved for his older brother.

According to a former maid, he only agreed after his mother intervened at Sandringham, and royal staff were taken aback by the incident.

Andrew’s childish tantrum at Christmas 1999, when he was 39, was exposed by former Buckingham Palace maid Janette McGowan.

After the Duke of York bagged the wrong bathroom, she claimed, household staff were alerted to an “ongoing situation.”

When he was told that it had been reserved for his older brother, future king Charles, he refused to move his toiletries.

“We were told not to move anything and not to touch anything in that bathroom because there was an ‘ongoing situation,” Janette, who had accompanied the Royal Family to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, told The Sun.

However, she described how the situation was eventually resolved by the Queen speaking with Andrew while Charles waited patiently for a resolution.

“When members of the Royal Family visit Sandringham, they are each assigned a room and a bathroom,” she explained.

“However, Prince Andrew took the Prince of Wales’ bathroom and refused to leave his belongings in it.

It devolved into a strange standoff.

“In the end, The Queen had to step in and defuse the situation.”

Andrew finally backed down after she had to have a conversation with him and tell him that he needed to use the other bathroom.

“At the time, he was almost 40 years old.”

For someone of that age, it was unusual behavior.

“All the Prince of Wales had to do was wait for the Queen to intervene because Prince Andrew had just left his belongings in the bathroom and he wanted that bathroom.”

“Charles handled it with maturity, which is more than can be said for Andrew.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was living permanently at Buckingham Palace at the time, divorced from Sarah Ferguson and a veteran of the Falklands War.

Janette, 65, worked as a housemaid from 1999 to 2000, and called her boss “spoiled.”

Surprisingly, Janette claimed that the Sandringham bathroom was “nothing special,” and that Andrew resented the fact that his brother was considered “superior” to him.

“There was a long corridor with four bedrooms and four separate bathrooms,” she remembered.

