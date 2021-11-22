In a bizarre video, Salt Bae washes dishes in front of a flashy London restaurant’s staff, who applaud him.

In a bizarre video, Salt Bae washes dishes in a flashy London restaurant in front of staff who applaud him.

Nusret Gökçe, the renowned chef, took a break from sprinkling salt on steaks at his Knightsbridge restaurant to work as a kitchen porter.

Salt Bae was seen helping with the dishes in a bizarre video posted to his nearly 40 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

While a group of his employees wearing face masks looked over his shoulder, the restaurateur was seen cleaning plates, pots, and pans.

“Focus, clean, all the time,” Salt Bae said to his team while listening to Joe Crocker’s Unchain My Heart.

At the end of the bizarre 60-second video, the internet sensation tosses his apron over the hot plate and into the crowd of his employees, who applaud him.

Salt Bae’s dishwashing abilities wowed fans as well.

“How I believe dishes should be cleaned,” one person explained.

“The company will rule the business when the owner mingles with every employee of any designation and shows how the smallest of the work is done,” another wrote.

“I want to work for this guy,” said a third.

It comes as Salt Bae is on the lookout for new employees for his London restaurant.

A soon-to-be cocktail waiter, on the other hand, will make more money than the chefs who prepare his gold-coated steak.

The waiter position at Nusr-Et pays £15 per hour, with potential employees serving “cocktails and spirits” to a variety of cash-splashing customers.

Candidates would be paid more than a future chef de partie, who would be paid £12 to £13.50 per 60 minutes of work.

Chefs are in charge of preparing Salt Bae’s £1,450 gold-coated steak, as well as other exorbitantly priced dishes.

It comes after news that Salt Bae’s London restaurant charges diners who miss their reservation a £40 cancellation fee, even if they call ahead.

If you cancel less than two days in advance – or don’t show up at all – Nusr-Et will charge you £40.

Diners who have spent hundreds of dollars at the restaurant have complained that they have been threatened with being kicked out in just 30 minutes because bookings are TIMED.

Customers who want to splurge at Nusr-Et should be aware that they will only have two hours to eat.

This means that the diner who famously spent £37,000 on his five-star meal spent nearly £9,300 in just half an hour – or £308 per minute.

