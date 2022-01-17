In a bloody shopping center rampage, a’smiling’ knifeman stabbed five strangers, including a mother with a pram.

A ‘SMILING’ knifeman has been apprehended after stabbing five strangers in a bloody shopping center rampage.

Raphael Chevelleau, 43, sprinted through Manchester Arndale, wounding three people, including a mother pushing a pram, and attempting to slash two others.

Shoppers screamed in terror and ran for their lives as he entered the frenzy wearing a “wide cheesy smile.”

Chevelleau, a schizophrenic, was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order by Manchester Crown Court.

On the morning of the attack, he bought a kitchen knife from Blackley Pound Store near his flat in Rochdale, Manchester, the court heard.

On October 11, 2019, he took a bus into the city center before launching his attack.

Chevelleau stabbed a 61-year-old engineer in the back for his first victim.

He quickly moved on to a 35-year-old woman walking through the shopping center with her husband.

He dashed past them before returning to graze her with the knife.

Chevelleau, according to the victim, attacked her with a “wide cheesy smile.”

Chevelleau then moved on to a 45-year-old woman pushing her baby in a pram.

According to the court, she escaped with her life when the knife came dangerously close to her ribs.

A 21-year-old Irish woman was attacked while sitting outside a Starbucks cafe with her friends for an 18th birthday celebration.

She testified in court that as Chevelleau was pursued by a security guard, people shouted “everybody run” and a crowd “literally parted.”

“The man was looking right through me and as if he really wanted to hurt me,” she said in a statement.

Chevelleau snatched her from behind and stabbed her in the right shoulder and bicep.

As he ran out of the Arndale, he attacked his final victim, a 52-year-old female department store worker.

“I thought I was done,” she explained.

Mr Ford claimed that it was only because of her layers of clothing, which included a bubble coat, that she was not more seriously injured.

After a one-minute and 27-second violent spree, Chevelleau dumped the knife in a trash can on the street.

“I’m doing this for my people, it’s political,” he said as the cops approached.

This government offends me.

“It’s because of the treatment I’ve received.”

“I was going to stab my ex-girlfriend but I couldn’t be bothered to travel there so I took it out on someone in town,” he told officers in custody after his arrest at the scene.

At a previous hearing, Chevelleau admitted to three charges…

