In a blow to Boris Johnson, MP Daniel Kawczynski faces being SUSPENDED for not properly apologizing for bullying staff.

Last year, Daniel Kawczynski, the Member of Parliament for Shrewsbury and Atcham, abused members of the parliamentary staff.

Following the hearing, the Commons Standards Committee has recommended that the Tory MP be suspended.

When Kawczynski was unable to attend a virtual meeting, he became enraged and complained about parliament employees in a “threatening and intimidating manner.”

After Standards Commissioner Kathryne Stone found him guilty of bullying in June of last year, he was ordered to apologize.

On the same day as his apology, he admitted that he didn’t mean it and was just going through the motions to avoid being suspended from the House.

After the committee discovered that the interviews he gave did not comply with the apology, a new investigation into his behavior was launched.

“Mr Kawczynski’s actions caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons as a whole,” the committee said in its latest report, which was released today.

“His actions also jeopardized the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) and put the complainants in his original case in jeopardy.”

Last year, Kawczynski made headlines when it was revealed that he had billed the taxpayer for nearly £22,000 in Polish lessons.

In 2020-21, the Conservative backbencher received £8,244 in tuition, which works out to around £158 per week.

According to figures from parliament, Kawczynski has taken £21,997 in lessons since 2016.

He described himself as an ‘almost fluent Polish speaker’ in 2019 and said he was using the skill to persuade Warsaw to oppose a Brexit Article 50 extension.

His possible suspension is yet another slap in the face for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already been chastised for attending No 10’s garden party in the last 24 hours.

Despite apologizing for his actions, the Prime Minister claims he had no idea it was a party, telling MPs that he thought it was a “work event.”

Following his grovelling apology yesterday, a number of Conservative MPs have broken ranks to demand his resignation.

Boris has also canceled a public appearance at a Burnley vaccination clinic after one of his relatives tested positive for covid.

He was scheduled to speak at the event today, and in a pooled TV interview, he would have faced more questions.

Boris will not travel because a family member tested positive for Covid, even though he does not need to isolate, according to No10.

It also comes after Sir Jonathan Van Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, resigned – and another person became ill…

