Covid travel restrictions, such as testing and self-isolation, will continue in January, which will be a setback for sun-seekers.

Travel plans will be disrupted by Covid restrictions until the end of January, and testing and isolation are expected to continue.

Despite studies indicating that Omicron is a milder variant, invasive measures for travelers are unlikely to be eased at the January 5 review point.

Senior travel industry sources have “given up hope” that rules like negative tests before entering the UK, self-isolation upon arrival, and day two PCRs will be lifted as soon as hoped, according to The Times.

“Any hope of repealing the measures has essentially vanished,” a source told the newspaper.

“The mood music of the government is to keep everything in place through January while they figure out how bad winter will be.”

It’s a disaster for the industry.

“It’s a massive stumbling block.”

People are concerned about being left stranded if they test positive while traveling.”

Covid booster shots, according to health officials, protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is helping to get crucial extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

The travel industry has been lobbying ministers to abandon the stringent tests that were put in place when Omicron cases began to rise.

The tests are seen as a major roadblock for vacationers hoping to get away to the sun or go skiing, and they may prevent lower-income families from traveling abroad.

The measure won’t be phased out until at least the end of January, according to a senior aviation source.

“Despite the promise of a Department of Transportation review every three weeks,” they said, “there have been suggestions they’ll be in place for two or three months.”

“In a typical year, over five million vacations are booked between Christmas Day and the end of January.”

“The Civil Aviation Authority advises people to book only Atol-protected vacations to ensure their money is safe in the event of a supplier failure,” says the agency.

Following the COVID outbreak in the United Kingdom, a number of countries have implemented strict travel bans.

Because of an increase in cases, Morocco’s travel ban has been extended until February.

Due to Covid, flights to and from the United Kingdom were halted in October.

Since then, the National Office of Airports has confirmed the “suspension of all passenger flights…”

