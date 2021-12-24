In a boat accident in the Aegean, at least 11 irregular migrants perish.

In a boat accident in the Aegean, at least 11 irregular migrants died.

According to public news agency, the Greek Coast Guard rescued 90 migrants.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Friday, public media reported that at least 11 people died in a boat accident off the coast of the Greek island of Antikythera.

According to the AMNA news agency, nine women and two children were among those who died.

The Greek Coast Guard will transport 90 migrants to the port of Piraeus, according to the agency.

The migrants’ boat had sailed from Turkey’s coast and hoped to reach Italy, according to the agency.

For asylum seekers arriving via Turkey, Greece is the main entry point into the European Union.

Turkey has long been a major transit point for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe and start new lives, particularly those fleeing war and persecution in their home countries.