In a bombing in Pakistan’s Lahore, two people were killed and 26 were injured.

In a bombing in Pakistan’s Lahore, two people were killed and 26 others were injured.

A newly formed separatist group has claimed responsibility for the Twitter attack.

Pakistan’s Lahore

A bomb exploded in Pakistan’s second-largest city of Lahore on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 26 others, according to police and officials.

The blast in the busy Anarkali bazaar in the old city damaged several motorcycles and flipped market stalls, according to footage.

Lahore Police DIG Operations Abid Khan confirmed the deaths to reporters, saying that preliminary investigations revealed it was a time-controlled device rigged on a motorcycle.

A spokesperson for the Baloch Nationalist Army, a newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter.

Punjab Police Chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan chaired a high-level meeting and analyzed incident footage, according to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, an autonomous government body.

“All resources will be used, and the perpetrators will be apprehended immediately,” he was quoted as saying.

While Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing, the provincial chief minister, Usman Buzdar, said the perpetrators would not be spared.

Pakistan is experiencing a new wave of terror attacks, with a police officer killed in a shootout in the capital, Islamabad, just days ago.

Many recent attacks have also been claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group made up of several militant groups.