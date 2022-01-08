In a broadcast, a BBC reporter is hit in the face by a sudden snow drift, which is hilarious.

In this hilarious broadcast, a BBC reporter is hit in the face by a sudden snow drift.

As the cameras were rolling, a BBC journalist was smashed in the face by a blizzard of snow.

Laura Trevelyan, a BBC reporter, was caught in a snowstorm in Washington, DC on January 6.

The British hacker was filming for a piece commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

Laura only made it 20 seconds into the video before being sprayed with white powder.

“Oh God,” she exclaimed as she covered her face, turned away from the icy interruption.

The footage was later shared with her 11,700 Twitter followers by the journalist.

On the social media site, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times.

Ms Trevelyan is a well-known journalist who served as the BBC’s UN correspondent from 2006 to 2009.

She became a citizen of the United States in 2016, a day after Trump was elected to the White House.