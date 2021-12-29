In a brutal ‘zero Covid’ lockdown, Chinese Omicron rule-breakers were forced to carry placards and parade through the streets.

Omicron rule-breakers in China were forced to carry placards and parade through the streets as part of a brutal ‘zero Covid’ lockdown.

Four people wearing masks and hazmat suits were marched in front of crowds in the city of Jingxi yesterday, according to photos. They are alleged to have broken the country’s strict lockdown rules.

Each suspect was held by two cops during the public humiliation, while more riot police with guns looked on.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Meanwhile, in an effort to control the country’s worst outbreak in 21 months, the Chinese city of Xi’an was elevated to the “strictest” level.

Despite the fact that no cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Xi’an, the government is concerned that an outbreak could jeopardize the Winter Olympics in February.

According to the Communist Party’s most recent announcement, no vehicles will be allowed on the roads unless they are helping with disease control efforts.

Cars on the roads will be “strictly inspected” by health officials and police, and those who break the rules could face ten days in prison and a 500 yuan fine (£58).

Despite the fact that the cases are minor in comparison to those seen in Europe, the Chinese government ordered all residents to remain at home on Thursday.

After 150 new cases were reported on Sunday and 155 on Saturday, Beijing ordered open spaces, buildings, and roads to be disinfected.

Residents claim they are going hungry because they are not allowed to go outside to buy food.

Officials in Xi’an told the city’s 13 million residents on Monday that they would only be allowed out of their homes if they were invited to participate in a new round of mass Covid testing or if they had a medical emergency.

Before the harsh measures were implemented, one member of each household was allowed to go shopping once every two days.

As China’s “zero Covid” policy continues, 175 new cases were reported in Xi’an on Tuesday.

Cities near Xi’an have also reported cases linked to the flare-up, with Yan’an – 185 miles away – ordering businesses to close and ordering hundreds of thousands of people in one district to stay indoors.

Residents of Xi’an took to social media to demand…

