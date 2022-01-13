In a Buckinghamshire ditch, an early Roman wooden sculpture was discovered, complete with carved clothing and hairstyle.

In a Buckinghamshire ditch, an early Roman wooden sculpture with carved clothing and hairstyle was discovered.

The human figure is a remarkable relic that could shed new light on the early Romans’ way of life and beliefs in Britain.

The sculpture, which is thought to date from the first century AD, is the first of its kind to be discovered in Britain in over a century, and it raises new questions about the lifestyle and beliefs of the first Romans to settle in the British Isles.

The 67cm-tall figure was discovered near Twyford last summer while working on the HS2 high-speed rail link in the same water-logged clay ditch where it appears to have been laid in the early years after the Roman invasion.

Wooden artefacts of that age would normally rot, but because the sculpture was encased in mud and thus protected from oxygen, it has been preserved to a large extent.

A carved garment or tunic, gathered at the waist and reaching to knee level, as well as a hat or hairstyle around the head, are prominent features of the finished figure.

Legs and calf muscles have a distinct shape.

The purpose of the sculpture is unknown, according to archaeologists, who have ordered more work that could reveal the geographical origins of the wood used in the sculpture. Previous examples of wooden artefacts of a similar age being used as votive figures to the gods have been found.

“The preservation of details carved into the wood such as the hair and tunic really start to bring the individual depicted to life,” Iain Williamson, an archaeologist with HS2 contractor Fusion JV, said.

“Not only is the survival of a wooden figure like this extremely rare for the Roman period in Britain, but it also raises new questions about the site – who does the wooden figure represent, what was it used for, and why was it significant to the people who lived in this part of Buckinghamshire during the first century AD?”

In York, more work is being done on a broken fragment discovered near the figure in order to determine an accurate age.

