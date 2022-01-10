In a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Biden expresses his concern about the airstrikes.

In a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Biden expresses his concern about the airstrikes.

‘Ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties,’ says the US president.

WASHINGTON D.C.

During a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, US President Joe Biden expressed concern about the country’s continued airstrikes in the north, according to the White House.

According to the statement, Biden “expressed concern that ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering,” and “reaffirmed the US commitment to work alongside the African Union and regional partners to help Ethiopians peacefully resolve the conflict.”

“Both leaders emphasized the importance of the US-Ethiopia relationship, the potential to strengthen cooperation on a range of issues, and the need for concrete progress to resolve the conflict,” according to the statement.

Ethiopian forces carried out an air raid in a camp in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Saturday, killing 56 people, including children, and injuring at least 30 others.

According to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the facility housed IDPs (internally displaced persons).

According to media reports citing aid workers, the number of people killed near the Eritrean border is likely to rise due to a shortage of medical supplies in Tigray, which has been under a government aid blockade for months.

The attack comes after TPLF fighters withdrew to their borders in December to allow the international community to push for peace.

In a letter to the UN, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael demanded arms embargoes on Ethiopia and its northern neighbor, Eritrea, as well as a no-fly zone for hostile aircraft above Tigray and a probe to ensure that no external forces remain in Tigray.

Since November 2020, Ethiopian forces have been fighting Tigrayan rebels, killing thousands.

The conflict has spread to other parts of the country, displacing at least 2 million people and denying civilians access to critical humanitarian aid.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, acute food insecurity affects over 9.4 million people in northern Ethiopia.

In Tigray, 5.2 million people (roughly 90% of the population) require humanitarian assistance.

High-profile leaders of the TPLF, the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress, and the newly formed Balderas were released by the Ethiopian government last week.

