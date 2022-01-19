In a campaign ad, Senate candidate Gary Chambers SMOKES WEED as the Democrat seeks to unseat the Republican.

Senate candidate Gary Chambers SMOKES WEED in a campaign ad as a Democrat seeks to unseat a Republican.

SENATE candidate Gary Chambers is photographed smoking marijuana in his campaign materials, as the Democrat attempts to unseat the incumbent Republican senator.

Chambers, a Louisiana Senate candidate, is seated in a leather chair in the middle of a field while advocating for marijuana legalization in the 37-second campaign ad.

“I hope this ad not only de-stigmatizes marijuana use, but also forces a new conversation that leads to the legalization of this beneficial drug, and forgiveness for those who were arrested due to outdated ideology,” Chambers tweeted.

In the video, Chambers says that “every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for marijuana possession.”

“State and local police in the United States have arrested an estimated 7.3 million people for violating marijuana laws since 2010, accounting for more than half of all drug arrests.”

“Black people are four times more likely than white people to be arrested,” the Senate candidate adds.

“Every year, states spend $3.7 billion enforcing marijuana laws.

The majority of those arrested by police aren’t dealers, but rather people with small amounts of marijuana, like me.”

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, was elected in 2016 and Chambers is hoping to unseat him.

Luke Mixon, a Democrat, has also declared his candidacy for the position.

Chambers previously ran an unsuccessful campaign to replace Representative Cedric Richmon, who joined Joe Biden’s administration last year, in a congressional special election in 2021.

In August, Louisiana decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana, and on January 1, 2022, it became legal to smoke medical marijuana.

Patients will be able to buy up to two-and-a-half ounces of cannabis flower from dispensaries every two weeks, according to Act 424.

Possession of 14 grams or less for recreational purposes is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to (dollar)100.

Possession of more than 14g can result in a six-month or longer prison sentence.

