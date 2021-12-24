In a car attack in the West Bank, an Israeli settler kills a Palestinian woman.

In a West Bank car attack, an Israeli settler kills a Palestinian woman.

In the area north of Ramallah, a settler ran over Ghadeer Fuqaha, 60.

JERUSALEM ISRAEL

An Israeli settler ran over and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ghadeer Fuqaha, 60, of Sinjil, a town north of Ramallah, was hit by a car driven by an unidentified settler.

In the occupied West Bank, the attack occurred on a road connecting the settlements of Ofra and Shilo.

The settler has yet to be apprehended.

Fuqaha was critically injured in the attack and died as a result of her injuries shortly after.

Her death was also confirmed by Israeli Army Radio, but no details about the attack were given.

In recent weeks, settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has increased dramatically, with attacks on people, agricultural lands, homes, and other property.

* Mahmoud Barakat is the author of this article.