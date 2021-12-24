In a car-crash Covid interview, bumbling Biden repeatedly confuses home-test kits with antiviral pills.

In a toe-curling Covid interview, Joe Biden dropped another bombshell when he repeatedly mixed up home-test kits with antiviral pills.

Biden, 79, made the latest gaffe while defending his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

When asked why people were being forced to stand in long lines outside in the cold to be tested for Covid-19, Biden responded that 500 million at-home tests had been ordered by ABC’s David Muir.

He appeared to mix up tests and “pills” several times.

After referring to US Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during a speech at South Carolina State University on Monday, the self-proclaimed “gaffe machine” has made yet another gaffe.

Since launching his White House bid with blunder after blunder, Biden’s mental acuity has been called into question, with Donald Trump dubbing him “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump was quick to mock President Harris’ gaffe, telling Fox News that it demonstrated that Biden is “not running the country” in the “truest sense.”

He described his country as the “United Steak of America” during a speech earlier this month.

In a speech honoring Bob Dole, he then made an “Anchorman”-style gaffe by reading aloud “End of message.”

During a speech from a teleprompter in November, he read “end of quote” by accident.

He appeared to forget the name of the Australian Prime Minister in September, referring to him as the “Fellow Down Under.”

The blunder came after another gaffe, in which the president appeared to become disoriented on the White House lawn after disobeying a Secret Service agent’s directions.

In the month of June, Mr.

Boris Johnson corrected Biden after he forgot that the South African president had been introduced during a G7 meeting with leaders of a number of non-member countries.

In March, the 78-year-old forgot his defense secretary’s name and referred to him as “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

