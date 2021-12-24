In a carol concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton will play the piano for the first time in public.

In a carol concert at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton is set to play the piano for the first time in public.

On Christmas Eve, at 7.30 p.m., ITV will broadcast Royal Carols: Together at Christmas.

The Duchess of Cambridge will perform in front of an audience for the first time this evening in a Christmas carol concert broadcast live from Westminster Abbey.

A teaser video posted to social media this morning showed a red-dressed Kate Middleton walking up to a piano inside the historic structure and sitting down to play.

On Christmas Eve, at 7.30pm, ITV will broadcast Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, a carol service organized by the Duchess and supported by The Royal Foundation.

Around 1,200 unsung heroes from across the UK attended the pre-recorded service in honor of their inspirational efforts to protect and care for those around them during the pandemic.

Guests included young carers, faith leaders, military servicemen and women, and those who had struggled with illness or isolation during the lockdown, as well as guests from charities that have the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, or the Cambridges as patrons.

“We have many inspirational individuals in the congregation tonight,” the Duchess said.

For everything they’ve done to bring people together and support their communities, we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“We’re going to hear so many wonderful carols tonight.”

During the pandemic, music was extremely important to me, as it was to many others.

Above all, it’s about recognizing the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion that have helped people get through these trying times.”

Kate said the pandemic demonstrated the “importance of simply being together” in an accompanying interview, describing the “heartbreaking isolation from those we hold dear.”

“We’ve had such a difficult time,” she said.

We’ve seen a lot of obstacles.

Our loved ones have passed away.

We’ve seen our frontline workers under a lot of stress, and we’ve become more emotionally and socially isolated from one another.

“However, I suppose that separation has taught us how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can truly bring us comfort and relief in times of trouble.”

With their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the Cambridges will spend Christmas in Norfolk.

,.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Kate Middleton is set to play the piano in public for the first time in Westminster Abbey carol concert