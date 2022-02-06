In a cash raid, a masked man with a firearm threatened South Lanarkshire bookies employees.

In a cash raid, a masked man with a firearm threatened South Lanarkshire bookies staff.

The incident occurred at around 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th, at Ladbrokes in Hamilton’s Burnbank Shopping Centre, leaving staff shaken.

An armed masked robber threatened employees at a Hamilton betting shop before fleeing with cash, leaving them terrified.

The incident occurred at Ladbrokes in Hamilton’s Burnbank Shopping Centre on Burnbank Road around 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, according to Police Scotland.

Before fleeing in the direction of Ann Street in the South Lanarkshire town, the suspect is believed to have stolen a three-figure sum of money.

He is described as being white, 5ft 8in tall, and slim.

He was wearing a face mask, dark upper clothing, light coloured trousers with dark patches, light coloured footwear, and a baseball cap with his hood up, in addition to carrying a dark rucksack.

Despite the fact that no one was hurt, the incident has left the staff shaken.

“Officers are checking CCTV and conducting local enquiries,” said Detective Sergeant Clare Curley of Cambuslang CID. “We would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.”

“Information can be given to officers by dialing 101 and referencing reference number 2855 from Saturday, February 5, 2022.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”