In a chilling call days before blowing up the cab, the Liverpool hospital bomber told his brother, “I’m going to do something bad.”

In a chilling call just two days before he blew up a taxi, LIVERPOOL Women’s Hospital bomber Emad Al Swealmeen told his brother he was going to “do something bad,” according to an inquest.

Al Swealmeen, an Iraqi immigrant, was killed when a bomb he planted in a Liverpool flat he rented went off in a taxi with him inside.

On Remembrance Sunday, just before 11 a.m., a bomb exploded not far from a nearby church service attended by hundreds of people at Liverpool Cathedral.

David Perry, a taxi driver, miraculously survived the fireball explosion, which was captured on hospital CCTV.

But Al Swealmeen died from the explosion and fire caused by the improvised device he made with “murderous intent,” according to senior coroner Andre Rebello.

Mr Rebello revealed the chilling details of a call he had with his brother in America just two days prior: “He says towards the end of the call Emad said something like ‘if I do something bad that will affect the family what do you think?'”

“As an older brother, he advised him, ‘don’t do s***,’ which worried him because of his previous issues.”

Mr Rebello said Al Swealmeen, who was born in Baghdad, Iraq, had previously served time in prison in the Middle East for a serious assault on another person, as well as in Liverpool for possessing an offensive weapon.

With a Jordanian passport and a UK visa, he entered the country legally in May 2014.

“Shortly after his arrival, he claimed, falsely, that he was of Syrian ancestry and applied for asylum as a Syrian refugee,” Mr Rebello continued.

He said that claim, as well as all subsequent asylum claims, were denied, with the most recent refusal coming in November 2020.

Al Swealmeen went on to rent a self-contained flat in Rutland Avenue after living in housing provided by the Home Office in Liverpool’s Kensington neighborhood.

The description of the Rutland Avenue address as a “bomb-making factory” was accurate, according to Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks.

He also confirmed that the device used in the taxi was a homemade explosive device meant to kill or seriously injure people.

Taxi driver David Perry, who was working on the morning of Sunday November 14 when a job for Rutland Avenue came in, had no idea what was going on.

When he arrived at the address, he summoned his next passenger, according to the inquest…

