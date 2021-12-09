In a ‘chilling echo of Wuhan,’ a terrifying Covid LAB LEAK is feared to have infected dozens in Taiwan.

Officials in Taiwan say a FEMALE lab worker is suspected of infecting dozens of people with Covid in a terrifying leak.

According to local media, the coronavirus was contracted by a researcher in Taipei’s capital during laboratory experiments.

Authorities have started tracing more than 85 people who were listed as the woman’s contacts and are suspected of carrying the deadly virus.

An official said the infected person was in her 20s and worked at the Academia Sinica’s Genomics Research Centre during a press conference today.

The woman was “exposed to the pathogen” while working at the Biosafety Level-3 lab in mid-November, according to official Chen Shih-chun of the Central Epidemic Command Centre.

This comes amid allegations that Covid-19 was first leaked from a Level-4 lab in Wuhan, China, a claim that Beijing has categorically denied.

The Taiwanese researcher started coughing on November 26 and it got worse on December 4.

According to Taiwan News, this prompted her to take a PCR test, which came back positive on December 9.

Investigators are following the woman’s recent movements and notifying places she visited.

Because the infected lab worker did not travel abroad or come into contact with other confirmed cases, the case is being considered “local.”

It appears to be the first time a Level 3 employee has been infected in Taiwan, according to an official.

This comes as an ex-MI6 director claims that a “malign Chinese communist influence” has harmed the UK’s science sector, leading it to repeat Beijing’s claim that Covid did not leak from the Wuhan lab.

Sir Richard Dearlove, 76, believes that many British universities rely on Chinese funding.

“In the future, we will have to take very careful steps to control this, such as registering where Chinese research students go and what their interests are, and taking greater steps to protect intellectual property in our universities, particularly in sensitive research areas,” he told The Australian.

“What concerns me and what concerns me is the extent to which the West went along with this,” he said of Beijing’s Covid propaganda campaign.

Experts from King’s College London compiled a report titled “Mapping Maximum Biological Containment Labs Globally” earlier this year in an attempt to highlight the labs’ “significant risks” in the face of the pandemic.

The paper’s accompanying interactive map depicts the 59 biosecurity Level four (BSL-4) locations that are either operational or planned to deal with some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

