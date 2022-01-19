In a chilling execution spree in Iran, a boxing champion was sentenced to death just for ‘protesting.’

In Iran’s chilling execution spree, a BOXING champion has been sentenced to death for “protesting.”

Mohammad Javad, 26, was sentenced to death in November 2019 for his protests against his country’s economic corruption.

His death sentence comes after champion wrestler Navid Afkari, 27, was hanged in Shiraz in September 2020, according to the Jerusalem Post.

During the anti-government protests in the summer of 2018, Afkari is accused of killing a state security guard.

Navid and his brother Vahid Afkari were tortured to make confessions, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

Masih Alinejad, a journalist and activist who founded the (hashtag)United4Navid movement.

“Another athlete in Iran was sentenced to death for protesting in November 2019,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“Mohammad Javad, who is 26 years old, is a boxing champion.

For “spreading corruption on Earth,” they sentenced him to death.

“We were unable to help Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari.

This time, international athletes may be able to assist us.”

“Before being executed, Navid Afkari said, ‘The Islamic Republic is looking for a neck to tie a noose around,'” she continued.

“This time, Mohammad Javad Vafaei is on the verge of being executed for his role in the nationwide protests in Iran. We Iranians call on global athletes to be his voice. (hashtag)UnitedforNavid.”

Experts have noted that the charge of “spreading corruption of the Earth” is frequently leveled against protestors in order to silence any opposition to Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader.

Two more athletes have been executed since Afkari’s death.

Ali Mutairi, a 30-year-old boxer, was reportedly tortured in Sheiban Prison, leading to his false confession that he killed two Basij militia members in 2018.

Last year, champion wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini was also executed.

According to statistics, Iran executes around 250 people each year, with about 100 of them being children.

The country’s barbaric punishment system includes public hanging from cranes, horrifying electric shocks, and flogging.