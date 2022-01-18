In a chilling show of strength to China and North Korea, a top-secret US nuclear submarine was seen for the first time in DECADES.

Following Kim Jong-un’s regime’s missile tests and rising tensions with Beijing, the top-secret USS Nevada made an unusual appearance at the Guam naval base.

The submarine is one of the Navy’s Ohio class boomers, which are armed with 20 Trident nuclear missiles and patrol the seas in secret.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests, the most recent of which involved two tactical guided missiles.

North Korea has released new photos of missiles being launched from mobile launchers.

Pyongyang recently conducted a test firing of a hypersonic missile capable of speeds exceeding Mach 10.

As a result, the US has demanded that the secretive regime “halt its unlawful and destabilizing” tests.

The deployment of the Nevada submarine comes amid rising tensions with China over Taiwan and Beijing’s development of its own fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

According to CNN, the 14 boomers’ movements are closely guarded secrets, and their patrols usually last for 77 days before returning for maintenance and replenishment.

It is extremely rare to see one outside of their home ports of Bangor, Washington, and Kings Bay, Georgia.

The presence of Nevada sends a “message,” according to Thomas Shugart, a former US Navy submarine captain and current analyst at the Center for a New American Security.

“We can park 100 nuclear warheads on your doorstep and you won’t even know it,” he said.

According to Alessio Patalano, a professor of war and strategy at King’s College in London, such ships are likely to be deployed more frequently.

“The presence of this type of boat, particularly in training and exercise, adds a significant opportunity to learn how to hunt those of other actors in the region,” he said.

The visit “reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region,” the Navy said in a statement.

The presence of the ship “complements the many exercises, operations, training, and military co-operation activities conducted by strategic forces to ensure they are available and ready to operate around the world at any time,” according to the statement.

It comes as China’s president, Xi Jinping, spoke out against a new Cold War mentality in a speech widely interpreted as directed at the US.

“We must abandon the Cold War mindset in favor of peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes,”…

