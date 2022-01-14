In a chilling video, China shows off high-tech attack chopper helmets that can aim deadly machine guns using the pilot’s EYESIGHT.

In a chilling video, China shows off high-tech attack chopper helmets that use the pilot’s EYESIGHT to aim deadly machine guns.

CHINA has demonstrated ultra-high-tech attack chopper helmets that use the pilot’s eyesight to aim killer machine guns.

The self-aiming function of the helmets is controlled by the pilot’s eye movements, according to chilling footage.

The Chinese military posted a video on Weibo demonstrating how the deadly helmet worked during combat training.

According to the Global Times, the high-tech helmet was also worn by Z-10 attack helicopter pilots during military exercises.

Last year, the Z-10 was used in exercises near Taiwan, and it is equipped with cutting-edge technology.

The “specially made” helmet can “display all key parameters and battlefield dynamics directly onto the visor” and the pilot can use it to aim “as the weapons will point to wherever the pilot is looking through the helmet,” according to the outlet.

It comes after the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, China, and France issued a rare joint statement admitting that “no one can win a nuclear war” amid fears of a third World War.

Tensions between China and the United States have been rising, primarily over Taiwan, prompting fears of a global conflict.

Beijing has promised to annex Taiwan one day, using force if necessary, because it is considered part of its territory.

Taiwan’s president warned that her country would “do whatever it takes to defend itself” after China dispatched a record number of military planes into its air defense zone.

If Beijing continues to try to exert influence over the region, the US has promised to back Taiwan.

China is known for aggressively developing its military and squaring up to the United States by expanding its reach across the globe, including in Africa.

Last month, it was revealed that China is working on a hypersonic aircraft capable of transporting ten people anywhere on the planet in one hour.

The country is also working on a 6,000 mph nuclear missile engine, which is said to be based on a Nasa design that was scrapped due to its high cost.