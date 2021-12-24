In a Christmas Eve pile-up on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, one person is killed, seven others are injured, and more are trapped.

In a Christmas Eve pile-up on the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles, one person was killed, seven others were injured, and others were trapped.

The crash on the 5 Freeway near Dodger Stadium in City of Angels on Friday morning involved at least 11 vehicles, including two big rigs, according to fire officials.

A 67-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and an 11-year-old girl were among the victims, according to authorities.

The victims were transported in unknown conditions to local hospitals.

Four other people were injured in the crash, according to the LAFD, but they refused to be taken to the hospital.

“One patient who was transported necessitated extrication by firefighters using hydraulic rescue tools,” said fire official Nicholas Prange.

The 5 Freeway runs from the Mexican border near San Ysidro to the Canadian border near Blaine, Washington, and is a major north-south route.

