In a Christmas morning fire in Quakertown, a father and two children died (UPDATE).

Authorities said a father and two children died in a house fire in Quakertown early Christmas morning, which started near the family’s Christmas tree.

The children’s mother and a third child escaped the house with minor burns.

In addition, two dogs died.

The house had smoke detectors, but they were not working, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire in the two-and-a-half-story double home on Essex Court, off East Broad Street, east of Quakertown’s downtown area, is still unknown.

But it started in the living room, where the Christmas tree was, according to Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm, who spoke to lehighvalleylive.com early Saturday afternoon.

Eric King, 41, was the adult who died, according to Coroner Meredith Buck.

According to public records, King and his wife purchased the house in November 2007.

Buck has yet to identify the two boys.

She said the coroner’s office responded at 3:15 a.m. and is working to figure out what caused the deaths and how they happened.

She stated that autopsies would not take place until the beginning of the next week.

The boys who died, Wilhelm said, were 7 and 11 years old and were the children of the King.

Wilhelm said one was discovered in a bedroom with his father, while the other was discovered in a hallway.

He said the boys’ mother and an older brother managed to flee the house but were unable to return to aid in the rescue of the others.

The fire was too intense when the first firefighters arrived to enter the house to look for those trapped inside, Wilhelm explained.

Wilhelm said the mother and the surviving child had minor burns and were treated and released from Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township.

The other half of the double home’s smoke detectors went off, and the two residents who lived there escaped unharmed through the back door, Wilhelm said.

According to Wilhelm, the second floor and attic of that part of the structure were severely damaged by fire.

The fire was reported at 1:22 a.m. and was out by 2:34 a.m., according to Wilhelm.

Wilhelm said fire crews stayed until about 7 a.m.

