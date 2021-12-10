In a civil case, the New York Attorney General has requested Trump’s testimony.

In a civil investigation, the New York Attorney General has requested Trump’s testimony.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s testimony is being sought in an ongoing civil investigation into his business practices by New York’s attorney general, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Trump’s deposition has been requested by Attorney General Letitia James.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, the number is 7.

The Washington Post was the first to break the news.

Requests for comment from Trump’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Ronald Fischetti, Trump’s lawyer, was contacted for comment.

James’ office did not respond to requests for comment.

The interview request is “not part of the criminal investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings.

The Republican ex-president has previously referred to the investigations as a “witch hunt.”

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, lied to banks or tax authorities about the value of assets, inflating them to get better loan terms or minimizing them to save money on taxes.

If Trump refuses to testify, a subpoena will be issued and a judge will be summoned to order him to cooperate.

James announced her candidacy for governor of New York in late October, but she halted her campaign on Thursday, citing ongoing investigations as the reason for her decision to run for reelection as state attorney general instead.

As part of the investigation, James’ investigators spoke with one of Trump’s sons, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, last year.

After the younger Trump’s lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition, James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena, and a judge ordered him to testify.

Despite the fact that the civil investigation is separate from Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s criminal investigation, James’ office has been involved in both.

Vance obtained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records earlier this year after a multiyear legal battle that went all the way to the United States Supreme Court twice.

Vance, who is stepping down at the end of the year, has recently convened a new grand jury…

