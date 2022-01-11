In a clip from Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Pets, an incredible dog “speaks” to its owner.

In a clip from Channel 4’s The Secret Life of Pets, an amazing dog’speaks’ to its owner.

Tonight at 8 p.m., Channel 4 will premiere a new news series.

If you own a dog, it should come as no surprise that, given the right tools, your pet would be able to tell you exactly what it’s thinking.

Whether it’s a desire to go outside or a desire to eat.

Or perhaps something more complicated, such as telling you it loves you.

Awwww.

Prepare to be surprised because the first episode of The Secret Life of Pets airs tonight, and it explores animal communication and asks if new technology can help us better understand our four-legged friends.

Bunny the dog uses a complicated arrangement of push buttons to “speak” to her owner in an amazing clip from tonight’s show.

Bunny presses the buttons for “Now” and “Happy” after first requesting to go outside and then when told by her owner, “Later.”

Every owner has an instinctive desire to communicate with their beloved pets, but the holy grail is truly understanding what they’re saying to us and learning what they think and feel.

We were able to see how each animal has their own unique way of expressing themselves, as well as the incredible new technology that is helping us to understand them, thanks to cutting-edge science.

From the dog communicating with his owner to the parrots deceiving Alexa into adding their favorite treats to the weekly shop, there’s something for everyone.

There are also rats constantly chatting just above our hearing range, guinea pigs born communicating, a rabbit helping an autistic child, and a sniffer dog communicating with his owner to help save the world’s last Northern white rhino.

It’s incredible and not to be missed.

The first episode delves into the fascinating science of cross-species communication.

Tune in to ITV tonight at 8pm (Tuesday, January 11).